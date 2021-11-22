News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shoaib Malik to miss third Bangladesh T20I due to son's illness

Shoaib Malik to miss third Bangladesh T20I due to son's illness

Source: PTI
November 22, 2021 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shoaib Malik with wife Sania Mirza and son Izhaan Mirza Malik

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik with wife Sania Mirza and son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Photograph: Instagram

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday due to his son's illness, the PCB has announced.

Malik is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The two sports stars have a three-year old son, Izhaan.

 

"Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh today due to illness of his child and will depart for Dubai before the match," the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan, who reached the semi-finals of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in UAE, lead the three-match T20 series 2-0.

The PCB also announced, the national T20I squad will depart Dhaka for Pakistan via Dubai on Tuesday.

Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim will spend a couple of days in Dubai with their families.

The national Test side will travel to Chittagong on Tuesday for the first of the two Tests. Bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the side at the completion of the first Test as he was available only for the T20Is and the first Test.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two World Test Championship matches. The Chittagong Test will commence on Friday and the second Test will be played in Dhaka from December 4-8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Venkatesh fill fast-bowling all-rounder's slot?
Can Venkatesh fill fast-bowling all-rounder's slot?
Can Dravid Better Shastri?
Can Dravid Better Shastri?
Chinese tennis star says she is safe in video call
Chinese tennis star says she is safe in video call
Kerala Needs To Confront Reality
Kerala Needs To Confront Reality
What is India's Destiny?
What is India's Destiny?
Akhtar to have knee replacement surgery
Akhtar to have knee replacement surgery
Sikh body complaints against Kangana
Sikh body complaints against Kangana

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Which players could CSK retain?

Which players could CSK retain?

'There was no one like Bishan paaji'

'There was no one like Bishan paaji'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances