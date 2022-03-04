Anushka joins Kohli on his special day

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mohali on Friday. Photographs: BCCI

Virat Kohli was joined by wife Anushka Sharma as the star India batter was felicitated for reaching the milestone of 100 Test matches in Mohali on Friday.

Kohli was presented with a special cap by Head Coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the start of Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

'My wife is here with me, my brother is there in the stands. It's a team game and the journey wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thanks to BCCI too. I couldn't have received it from a better person, my childhood hero (Dravid). I still have that picture with you from my U-15 days,' said Kohli.

'In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format,' he added.

Kohli is the 12th Indian to feature in 100 Tests, having made his debut against the West Indies on June 20, 2011. He will join an elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.