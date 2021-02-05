PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 1

Last updated on: February 05, 2021 12:34 IST

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing England's Dan Lawrence during Day 1 of the first Test at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each as England were restricted to 67 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against India, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Friday.

Skipper Joe Root, playing his 100th Test, was batting on 4 while opener Dominic Sibley was undefeated on 26 (96 balls, 3 fours) going into the lunch break.

Openers Sibley and Rory Burns provided England a solid start with a 63-run partnership during which they did not appear in any trouble.

IMAGE: England opener Rory Burns was at easy early in the day as he negotiated the Indian pacers. Photograph: BCCI

After negotiating the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Bumrah (7-1-17-1), they kept Ashwin (10-0-31-1) and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (5-1-11-0) at bay, showing patience and also playing shots whenever offered the opportunity.

The openers appeared to be making steady progress before Burns unnecessarily went for a reverse sweep off Ashwin and saw the ball lob to wicketkeeper Rishab Pant for an easy catch.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Rory Burns. Photograph: BCCI

Newcomer Dan Lawrence was sent back by Bumrah, who sent down a beauty which tailed in sharply, catching the batsman plumb in front.

India’s captain Virat Kohli had introduced Ashwin into the attack in the eighth over but openers Sibley and Burns negotiated the first hour without much trouble.

IMAGE: Dom Sibley sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Ishant (5-1-8-0) and Bumrah bowled steadily but could not cause any damage.

Sibley and Burns played sensibly and showed patience to deny India any early inroads.

Bumrah, playing his first Test at home, saw Pant grass Burns off the first delivery, which the batsman tried to glance.

IMAGE: Rory Burns and Dom Sibley run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, England captain Root won the toss and elected to bat.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns returned to the side after missing the series in Sri Lanka.

Kohli returned for India after the paternity break as did Ishant, while Shahbaz Nadeem got to play his second Test.