Becoming a father greatest moment in life: Kohli

February 04, 2021 20:04 IST

'Was watching Shardul-Washington partnership on mobile before doctor called me in'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his baby girl Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma in this recent Instagram post. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar's 123-run partnership in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba had the fans glued to their television sets, and India skipper Virat Kohli was no exception. Kohli went ahead a step further and watched the match-winning partnership on his mobile.

Ajinkya Rahane had taken over India's captaincy when Kohli left on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia last year in December. Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11.

Rahane then led India to a historic series win over Australia last month. Kohli on Thursday said the connection with the team does not go away in any situation whether he is with the team or not.

As the cricketer and his wife Anushka Sharma anxiously waited the arrival of their child, the Indian captain was glued to his phone to track his team's remarkable turnaround Down Under.

On the eve of the first Test against England, Kohli was asked to express the range of emotions he felt about becoming a father and not being part of one of India's greatest series wins.

"Firstly, I don't think the two can be compared. Becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. That is something to be experienced to understand what I am saying.

"Secondly, the connection to the team does not go away in any situation. Especially when you have given everything to the team. Especially when you have worked for the last six years on a daily basis to take Indian cricket on top," Kohli said.

"The whole group is putting so much effort to take the Test cricket on top. I clearly remember when Shardul and Washington were going through a partnership in the last Test, I was watching the match on my phone just before the doctor called me in," he further said.

"That's how connected you are with the team and everyone deserves the credit for what they did in Australia. It was purely out of grit and determination… it is something that will remain in the hearts and minds of cricket fans forever. I was very proud and happy for the boys," Kohli added.