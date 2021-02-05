Root is 15th English cricketer to play 100 Tests

February 05, 2021 10:53 IST

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root receives his 100th cap from Ben Stokes before the start of play on Day 1 of the first Test against India, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: ECB

Joe Root attained another milestone on Friday, becoming the 15th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England, in the first Test against India, at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Before the start of the match, Root received his 100th cap from all-rounder Ben Stokes.

In the recent series against Sri Lanka, he scored 228 and 186 while leading England to a 2-0 Test series victory. The fine showing earned him the ‘Player of the Series’ award.

The right-handed batsman made his Test debut against India in 2012 and has scored 8,249 runs in Test cricket, including 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries, since then.

He is England’s fourth-highest Test scorer, only behind former captain Alastair Cook (12,472 runs), Graham Gooch (8,900 runs) and Alec Stewart (8,463 runs).

England assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe had said that Root is a great student of the game who is focuses on scoring more runs and improving his game.

"I think you need a good sense of humour to play that amount of cricket because you will experience highs but there are gonna be some moments in the way where you have your lows and you have to show a bit of character and resilience. And then you have to adapt to the next situation and sometimes you have to tinker with your technique and you have to manage all that," Thorpe said before the start of the series.

"To play 100 Test matches is no mean feat and he will be very proud and his family will be very proud. He is a great student of the game, watching other people play and learning. He is somebody who does not want to be standstill and he got a great hunger to score runs as well and improve," he added.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the ongoing Test in Chennai.