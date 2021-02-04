News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Punjab cricketer stands up for Rihanna...

Punjab cricketer stands up for Rihanna...

By Rediff Cricket
February 04, 2021 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sandeep Sharma's now deleted tweet

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma's now deleted tweet.
 

Big-ticket cricket celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Head Coach Ravi Shastri had, on Wednesday, said in reply to tweets from pop star Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg that the farmer protests are an internal matter and that external forces cannot become participants.

On Thursday, three cricketers held a mirror for superstars like Sachin, Virat Kohli and Roit Sharma, all of who echoed the government's point of view that Rihanna and Thunberg were encroaching on the Indian mindspace.

Sandeep Sharma, who plays cricket for Punjab, voiced his support for Rihanna, with a long note on Twitter on Thursday morning before deleting it.

'By this logic no one should care about each other because every situation is someone's internal affair,' Patiala-born Sandeep tweeted.

Another cricketer who made a sharp assessment of the Rihanna-Greta drama was former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary.

'When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one,' Tiwary tweeted about the flood of coordinated celebrity tweets on Wednesday.

Irfan Pathan's tweet

Photograph: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Twitter

'When George Floyd was brutally murdered in the USA by a policeman, our country rightly expressed our grief. #justsaying,' Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Pathan and Tiwary have retired from the game and thus unlikely to be penalised for their candour. Not so Sharma, which perhaps accounts for why the gusty bowler deleted his tweet.

Sandeep Sharma

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dom's Take: Don't Poke Your Nose!
Dom's Take: Don't Poke Your Nose!
Sachin reacts to Rihanna's tweet over farmer protests
Sachin reacts to Rihanna's tweet over farmer protests
Let us stay united: Kohli, Rahane after Rihanna's post
Let us stay united: Kohli, Rahane after Rihanna's post
Must see US reaction to farm issue in entirety: India
Must see US reaction to farm issue in entirety: India
With eye on China, Rajnath stresses on security of IOR
With eye on China, Rajnath stresses on security of IOR
Becoming a father greatest moment in life: Kohli
Becoming a father greatest moment in life: Kohli
Sonakshi, Taapsee lash out at Akshay, Devgn
Sonakshi, Taapsee lash out at Akshay, Devgn

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

NBA stars extend support to Indian farmers

NBA stars extend support to Indian farmers

Kohli and Co discussed farmers' protest in team meet

Kohli and Co discussed farmers' protest in team meet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use