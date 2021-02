February 04, 2021 13:24 IST

International cricket returns to India with the first Test against England in Chennai from February 5.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's Indian teams will play against England in Tests, ODIs and T20s. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

The last time England or any foreign team won a Test series in India was in 2012.

Will Joe Root's team surprise Virat Kohli's side in Chennai?

Or will the Indians continue their current winning streak?

