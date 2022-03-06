Women's WC: Rana, Vastrakar rally India vs Pakistan

IMAGE: Sneh Rana scored an unbeaten 53 down the order to help India post a fighting total against Pakistan in the women’s World Cup match in Mount Maunganui , New Zealand, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scored half-centuries to help India post 244 for 7 in their ICC women's World Cup opener against Pakistan, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.

However, a 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the innings.

IMAGE: Pooja Vastrakar scored 67 off 59 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Pakistan came back strongly by claiming a flurry of wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).

Rana (53 not out) and Vastrakar (67) then shared a crucial 122-run partnership to take team to a respectable total.

For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar (2/45) and Nashra Sandhu (2/36) snared two wickets each.