Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saha 'tells all' to BCCI probe committee

Saha 'tells all' to BCCI probe committee

Source: PTI
March 05, 2022 20:23 IST
Wriddhiman Saha

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha, who was dropped from Indian team for the Sri Lanka series, took to Twitter to allege that one ‘respected’ journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview. Photograph: Wriddhiman Saha/Twitter

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview, on Saturday said he has revealed all the details to a BCCI committee probing the matter.

A three-member committee met Saha, in New Delhi, on Saturday to probe into the 37-year-old's allegations against the unnamed journalist.

 

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee.

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter.

It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the ongoing Sri Lanka series.

Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid. He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things.

The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore.

Saha has recently been demoted to Group C of the BCCI central contracts list.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
