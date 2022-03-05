News
The Last Times We Saw Warnie...

The Last Times We Saw Warnie...

By Rediff Cricket
March 05, 2022 11:52 IST
The world is in shock after the God of Spin passed into the ages at a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the legend who left us much too soon.

IMAGE: A fan lays a floral tribute at the Shane Warne statue outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 5, 2022.
Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The MCG scoreboards pay tribute to Warnie.
Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Warnie's statue outside his beloved MCG.
Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Warnie was in the stands to watch the epic Australian Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, January 30, 2022.
Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Warnie loved cricket and poker, but he was game for any sport.
Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Warnie at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Links, October 1, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland.
Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Warnie and Ryan Fox of New Zealand at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course, October 3, 2021, St Andrews, Scotland.
Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Warnie commenting on the third Ashes Test at the MCG for FOX Sports, December 26, 2021.
Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
