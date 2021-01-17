News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Star Wars Day at the Gabba!

Star Wars Day at the Gabba!

By Rediff Cricket
January 17, 2021 12:03 IST
Fans dressed up as Darth Vader in the stands at the Gabba on Saturday

IMAGE: Fans dressed up as Stormtroopers from the Star Wars movies at the Gabba on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Photographs: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
 

May the 4th is commemorated as Star Wars Day the world over, but neither was Saturday the 4th of May nor was it a screening of the latest Star Wars movie franchise.

There were a bunch of Aussie fans dressed up as Stormtroopers from the Star Wars movies trying to egg their team on at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Yoda in the crowds

And there was the Jedi Master, the all knowing, Yoda, too in the stands.

Alas, the Force wasn't with the Aussie spectators on Saturday afternoon as rain washed out the post tea session with the Indians poised delicately on 62/2.

Rediff Cricket
