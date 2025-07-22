HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Pick experienced Prasidh over newbie Kamboj'

'Pick experienced Prasidh over newbie Kamboj'

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025 18:01 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan was dropped after the series opener at Headingley where he made 30 runs across two innings. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has offered his thoughts to solve India's selection dilemma ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

India, trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, are facing a must-win scenario in Manchester following a shattering 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord's.

India's No. 3 batter Karun Nair has come under fire after he managed only 131 runs at an average of 21.83 in three Tests. He is the only top-order batter on either side without a half-century. 

Pathan acknowledged that Karun has not really struggled out in the middle, but he could not convert starts into something substantial.

He believes if the young Sai Sudharsan, who was dropped after the series opener, is given another chance at No. 3, India will gain a tactical advantage.

Sudharsan was dismissed for a duck in the first innings followed by a 30 in the second, but was dropped after the first Test as Karun, who batted at No. 6  in the series opener, was promoted to No.3.

 

Pathan pointed out that England's relatively inexperienced bowling unit has struggled against left-handed batters.

"Should India persist with Karun? He has batted well. Runs have not come; the highest has been 40. But he hasn't struggled. But I think Sai should play. The logic behind it is that he is a left-handed batter. I think England haven't bowled well to left-handers. If the team persists with Karun, it wouldn't be a bad call either," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking on India's third seamer conundrum following injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, Pathan said he would opt for the experienced Prasidh Krishna over newbie Anshul Kamboj to fill in as the third seamer. 

"I think Prasidh Krishna should play. When there is an important match, you go for experience."

"This is an important match. When Anshul Kamboj plays for India, I have no doubt that he will do well. I like his action and seam position. I think it is better to go for experience," he added.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.

