Ashwin's Tip: Play Kuldeep as fourth seamer!

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav could not find a place in India's Playing XI for the first three Tests of the five-match series against England. Photograph: BCCI

Reeling under a heartbreaking loss in the third Test at Lord's, India are facing a selection dilemma ahead of the must-win fourth Test against England in Manchester, starting on Wednesday.

Going into the penultimate game of the rubber, the pressing question is whether to tweak their conservative approach and bolster the spin department by playing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav at the cost of a spin all-rounder.

If the team management decides to include Kuldeep in the playing XI at Old Trafford, where the surface is expected to break up as the match progresses, either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar will have to sit out.

It will be a tough call to make since the duo had made valuable contributions with both bat and ball in the previous games. Moreover, it will definitely undermine India's batting depth as Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose presence allowed the team to play two more all-rounders, has now been ruled of the series with a knee injury.

As the Indian think tank is in a quandary over whether to play Kuldeep in what could be a series-deciding fixture, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a cheeky suggestion, recommending Kuldeep for the role of 'fourth seamer'!

"The role of the fourth fast bowler... play that with Kuldeep. I know number 9 will not be batting. But please, you can do this. You are 2-1 behind in the series. And your best suit. We will play cards. What do we do when we play cards? Play your hand, right? It is called play your hand. So, whatever is in your hand, this is the card. Which is a good card? Kuldeep Yadav is a fine card. Please, give him a chance. And the problem is we keep praising him, that he has to play. I really hope Kuldeep is in a great mind-space," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Ashwin added that it is high time the team management provided Kuldeep, who has only played 13 Tests since making his debut in 2017, with consistent opportunities.

"Kuldeep would have expected Ash bhai has retired. My chance has come. My number has come. Obviously, I haven't played much in the England tour recently. But it is Kuldeep Yadav's time to enjoy, right? So, it is possible that in those 3 games, what the team has discussed with him, what space he was kept by the team management," Ashwin said adding that it would be unrealistic to expect a five-for from Kuldeep if he gets picked for the Manchester Test.

"Everyone shouldn't expect that he will get five wickets on the first day. That won't happen. You should look at Kuldeep Yadav as the 4th seamer. Play him according to the role of the 4th seamer. But he could come in handy in the 2nd innings and towards the tail end of England's batting. Kuldeep could be a handful even on day 1. Kuldeep can also play the role of the 4th seamer. He can knock off the tail-enders. He can also give 1-2 wickets of top-order."

Ashwin said that instead of adding depth to the batting by sacrificing a specialist bowler, the team should opt for a specialist batter like Sai Sudharsan in place of Reddy.

"Play a specialist batsman instead of Nitish Kumar Reddy. You don't have to play Washi at No.3. If you play Sai Sudarshan, don't play at No. 3. And Washi can bat at No. 7. There is no harm in that."