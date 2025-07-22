Will Rain Wreck India's Must-Win Test?

IMAGE: Rain looms over the crucial Old Trafford Test. Photograph: Emirates Old Trafford/X

As India and England prepare to lock horns in the fourth Test at Old Trafford from July 23, all eyes are not just on the pitch -- but on the skies.

With England leading the series 2-1 after their thrilling 22-run win at Lord's, the pressure is on Shubman Gill's side to bounce back, and weather could be the biggest wildcard.

Persistent rain and overcast conditions threaten to dominate the storyline in Manchester, where the series hangs in the balance.

Here's the five-day forecast for the Test:

Day 1 (Wednesday) is expected to be the most challenging, with a 70% chance of rain and heavy cloud cover forecast through the day, particularly in the second session. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 19°C.

Day 2 (Thursday) looks slightly better, with intervals of sunshine and a reduced 25% chance of rain, and temperatures between 12°C and 21°C.

Similar conditions are expected on Day 3 (Friday), which is likely to be mostly cloudy but largely dry, again with a 25% chance of precipitation.

Day 4 (Saturday) appears to be the most favourable for uninterrupted play, with minimal rain (just a 3% chance) and frequent sunshine; temperatures are expected to hover between 13°C and 20°C.

However, the final day (Sunday) brings back some uncertainty, with a 55% chance of rain and the likelihood of showers during the morning and later in the day, as temperatures remain steady at 13°C to 20°C.

With weather conditions fluctuating across the five days, India will be hoping the rain gods don't wash away their chances of staging a comeback.

The pitch at Old Trafford initially has a hint of green, which could aid seamers early on -- especially with overcast conditions and rain in the air.

Persistent showers could further freshen up the surface, making batting tricky and potentially influencing team combinations.

With India needing a win to stay alive in the series, the looming threat of weather disruptions could tilt the balance. For England, a draw would be enough to retain their lead heading into the final Test.

Rain delays, pitch uncertainty, and high stakes -- it's all building up to a classic Old Trafford showdown, weather permitting.