'That was captain Gill standing up for his team'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill clashes with Zak Crawley during the third Test at Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The third Test between England and India at Lord's was filled with drama, including a fiery moment involving India captain Shubman Gill as players from the two teams engaged in several clashes during the match.



The incident took place late on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. India had matched England's first innings total of 387 and wanted to bowl two overs in the final six minutes of play but their openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett resorted to delayed proceedings to waste time.



This led to a heated exchange between Gill and the two England openers. Gill appeared visibly upset on the field, and his aggressive behaviour came as a surprise to many, including former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.



"That was a little out of character from what I've known from Shubman in the past. I am sure everyone that was there watching it, and I know you would know him quite well, that's not what he's generally like," Ponting said, as quoted by the ICC.



However, the former Australia skipper said it was a case of Gill taking a stand for his team in the scenario.



"That's the captain standing up for his team, that's a captain really

wanting to show that it's his team now and this is the way that we're going to play the game, and also, I guess, wanting to give a little bit back."Ponting has played Tests in England across four separate tours, and twice as captain in 2005 and 2009. He said that the pressures of such a high-profile tour could get to a skipper."The UK can be a hard place to play. The crowds, as much as they love their game, can be as hostile a place to play as anywhere in the world. The media there, when you're in a big series, when it's an Ashes series or when it's England and India, the media always feel like they're right on top of your back as well," he added.Ponting also believed that in the middle of a high-octane Test, which India eventually lost by merely 22 runs, Gill needed to make his presence felt on his players in a manner similar to former skipper Virat Kohli.

"I think that's him starting to put his stamp on his team. And a lot like Virat did, in similar ways like that. Rohit (Sharma) probably was never as outwardly aggressive, I guess, especially to opposition players."



"I know he (Rohit) would quite often get aggressive with his teammates and try to bring the best out of them that way. But I love watching Shubman stand up for what he thought was right in the game last week," he added.