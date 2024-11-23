News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah bags 5 as India take handy lead over Australia

Bumrah bags 5 as India take handy lead over Australia

Last updated on: November 23, 2024 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 2 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, in Perth, on Saturday.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Alex Carey on Day 2 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth on Saturday..

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his India teammates after taking the wicket of Alex Carey on Day 2 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar series, in Perth, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India captain Jasprit Bumrah registered his 11th five-wicket haul, while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell, as Australia were dismissed for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite stiff last-wicket resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on Day 2 of the first Test, in Perth, on Saturday.

 

The visitors will be a touch disappointed that they couldn't get a bigger lead, which seemed on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9.

Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and got the lead below 50 (46 runs), making it a contest of who bats better in the second innings.

The day began on a bright note as Bumrah (5/30 in 18 overs), bowling the second over of the day, got one to rear up from back of a length and Alex Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

The skipper's celebration was understated as he purposefully strode back to his bowling mark even before Nathan Lyon arrived.

Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Nathan Lyon.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates dismissing Nathan Lyon. Photograph: BCCI/X

At the other end, Bumrah started the day with Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs), who carried on from where he left on the opening day.

Unlike on the first day, the rookie speedster used more short balls. One such well-directed delivery accounted for Nathan Lyon, who was pouched at gully by K L Rahul.

Harshita Rana celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Starc.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana gets a round of high-fives after dismissing Mitchell Starc and ending Australia’s first innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

With 71 runs behind India's first innings total of 150, one expected the visitors to get rid of the last pair easily, but the short-ball tactic did not work well against Starc, who chuckled while reminding his former KKR teammate, "I have a long memory Harshit".

Starc showed good defensive qualities before taking his chances now and then with some aerial hits. Harshit was replaced by Nitish Reddy for three overs but, with the ball being 40-plus overs old and the seam suppressed, there was not much incisiveness to his wicket-to-wicket bowling.

Finally, Harshit, coming for his second spell of the day, had Starc trying to slog and the skier was taken by Pant.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
9 Players Who Could Light Up Auction
9 Players Who Could Light Up Auction
Louis, Athanaze miss hundreds, but rally West Indies
Louis, Athanaze miss hundreds, but rally West Indies
IPL Auction: 10 'Keepers to Watch Out For
IPL Auction: 10 'Keepers to Watch Out For
Could Adani Settle With US Accusers?
Could Adani Settle With US Accusers?
Look Who's Watching The Perth Test...
Look Who's Watching The Perth Test...
Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads
Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads
Priyanka Gandhi leads by over 1 lakh votes in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi leads by over 1 lakh votes in Wayanad

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
The Stumps Show Day 1, Perth Test
The Stumps Show Day 1, Perth Test
'I Bowl Faster Than You, Harshit' :)
'I Bowl Faster Than You, Harshit' :)

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances