Bumrah bags 5 as India take handy lead over Australia

Images from Day 2 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, in Perth, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his India teammates after taking the wicket of Alex Carey on Day 2 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar series, in Perth, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India captain Jasprit Bumrah registered his 11th five-wicket haul, while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell, as Australia were dismissed for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite stiff last-wicket resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on Day 2 of the first Test, in Perth, on Saturday.

The visitors will be a touch disappointed that they couldn't get a bigger lead, which seemed on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9.

Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and got the lead below 50 (46 runs), making it a contest of who bats better in the second innings.

The day began on a bright note as Bumrah (5/30 in 18 overs), bowling the second over of the day, got one to rear up from back of a length and Alex Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

The skipper's celebration was understated as he purposefully strode back to his bowling mark even before Nathan Lyon arrived.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates dismissing Nathan Lyon. Photograph: BCCI/X

At the other end, Bumrah started the day with Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs), who carried on from where he left on the opening day.

Unlike on the first day, the rookie speedster used more short balls. One such well-directed delivery accounted for Nathan Lyon, who was pouched at gully by K L Rahul.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana gets a round of high-fives after dismissing Mitchell Starc and ending Australia’s first innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

With 71 runs behind India's first innings total of 150, one expected the visitors to get rid of the last pair easily, but the short-ball tactic did not work well against Starc, who chuckled while reminding his former KKR teammate, "I have a long memory Harshit".

Starc showed good defensive qualities before taking his chances now and then with some aerial hits. Harshit was replaced by Nitish Reddy for three overs but, with the ball being 40-plus overs old and the seam suppressed, there was not much incisiveness to his wicket-to-wicket bowling.

Finally, Harshit, coming for his second spell of the day, had Starc trying to slog and the skier was taken by Pant.