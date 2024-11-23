News
Home  » Cricket » Louis, Athanaze miss hundreds, but rally West Indies

November 23, 2024 08:39 IST
Mikyle Louis

IMAGE: Mikyle Louis's 97, which included 9 fours and a six, rallied the West Indies from a precarious 25 for 2 to 250 for 5 on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze narrowly missed out on maiden centuries as the West Indies fought back from 25 for 2 to post 250 for 5 on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Friday.

Louis and Athanaze shared a 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed for 97. Athanaze was out soon after on 90.

At stumps, Justin Greaves was undefeated on 11 and Joshua Da Silva on 14.

Taskin Ahmed had figures of 2 for 46.

 

Louis’s 59-run partnership with Kavem Hodge (25) for the third wicket steadied the West Indies after captain Kraigg Brathwaite (4) and Keacy Carty (0) were dismissed early by Taskin Ahmed.

Louis and Athanaze then came together to wrest the advantage for the West Indies, which was sent in to bat after losing the toss.

Louis dominated for most of the fourth-wicket stand but as he got bogged down in the nineties, Athanaze was the more aggressive batter.

Athanaze was 49 when Louis got to 90, but when Lewis was out 25 balls later for 97, Athanaze was 88.

Athanaze got to his half-century — his third in Tests — off 85 balls. When he fell in the 78th over with stumps approaching to Taijul Islam, caught by Litton Das, he had 90 to show off 130 balls. It included 10 fours and a six, the last 40 runs coming off 45 deliveries.

Louis was dropped on 90 by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz at first slip off Taijul Islam, but Miraz had him soon after, caught by Shahadat Hossain.

Earlier, the first session belonged to Bangladesh as the West Indies went to lunch on 50-2. Brathwaite was trapped leg before by Taskin in the 14th over and Carty was bowled for a duck two overs later.

Hodge was run-out by Taijul's throw from fine leg as he attempted a second run, with the West Indies 84-3 in the 38th over.

