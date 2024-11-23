IPL Auction: 10 Wicket-Keepers to Watch Out For

The IPL 2025 mega auction is hours away, and the anticipation is building as franchises prepare to strengthen their squads.

With retention lists finalised, teams have been forced to part ways with several key players, including some high-profile wicket-keeper-batters.

This has created a fiercely competitive auction pool, with franchises set to battle for these versatile players who offer both wicket-keeping expertise and batting prowess.

With only a limited number of top-tier wicket-keeper-batters available, the bidding is expected to be intense, making this category one of the most hotly contested.

Here are 10 wicket-keeper-batters who are poised to attract significant attention making them among the most sought-after players for IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant

Pant enters the IPL 2025 auction as one of the most coveted players.

Over his IPL career, Pant has been a consistent force, scoring 3,284 runs in 111 matches at an average of 35.31.

Released by the Delhi Capitals before the 2025 auction, Pant, who has only ever played for DC, scored 446 runs in 13 matches during IPL 2024, maintaining his reliable performance of 300+ runs almost every season.

Pant's base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) is expected to spark a bidding war. Even if DC attempts to use a Right to Match (RTM) card, re-signing him may prove difficult amidst fierce competition.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are likely to be in the fray. CSK, known for their long-term planning, could see Pant as a potential successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

PBKS, with a substantial purse, could target Pant to bolster their batting and leadership. LSG, having released K L Rahul, could also be interested in Pant's leadership qualities and batting prowess.

The cricket world eagerly awaits to see which team will secure the services of this talented and dynamic player.

K L Rahul

Rahul has expressed his desire for a fresh start after being released by the Lucknow Super Giants. The talented batter is eager to find a team with a positive atmosphere and ample opportunities to showcase his skills.

With a base price of Rs 2 crores, Rahul is expected to be one of the most sought-after players at the IPL auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as a strong contender to acquire Rahul, potentially bringing him back to his old team.

His consistent performance, leadership experience, and versatility as an opener or middle-order batter make him a valuable asset for any team.

In the previous IPL season, Rahul scored 520 runs in 14 matches, demonstrating his ability to deliver consistently. However, some critics have questioned his strike rate, suggesting that he needs to be more aggressive.

Despite the criticism, Rahul's overall impact on the game and his experience in leading teams make him a highly coveted player.

Ishan Kishan

Kishan's release by Mumbai Indians was unexpected. The talented 'keeper-batter, known for his explosive batting and reliable glovework, is now a hot commodity at the auction.

Despite a relatively subdued performance in IPL 2024, Kishan's overall IPL record is impressive, with 2,644 runs in 105 matches at a strike rate of 136. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate at will makes him a valuable asset for any team.

Delhi Capitals, who are looking to bolster their batting line-up, could be a potential destination for Kishan. His aggressive style and versatility would complement DC's batting order, especially at their home ground, the Arun Jaitley stadium.

As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, Kishan's future remains uncertain. However, one thing is certain: He will be one of the most sought after players, with several teams vying for his signature.

Quinton De Kock

De Kock, the seasoned South African opener, is set to attract significant attention at the auction after being released by Lucknow Super Giants who opted to retain Nicholas Pooran as their primary wicket-keeper.

While de Kock had a quieter IPL 2024 season, his extensive IPL experience, with 3,157 runs from 107 matches, makes him a sought-after asset for teams looking for a reliable, left-handed opening batsman and wicket-keeper.

De Kock's familiarity with the IPL, having previously played for RCB and Mumbai Indians, further adds to his value.

At RCB, he would make an ideal left-handed opening partner for Virat Kohli, offering a perfect balance to the top order. Meanwhile, MI could look to reunite with de Kock, forming a formidable opening combination alongside Rohit Sharma.

Although LSG retains the Right to Match option for de Kock, they are unlikely to exercise it, which could open the door for other franchises to bid aggressively.

With his proven ability to provide explosive starts and maintain solid wicket-keeping, de Kock is set to be a key target at the auction, sparking a potential bidding war as teams aim to strengthen their top order with his IPL pedigree.

Phil Salt

Salt, the explosive English 'keeper-batter, showcased his talent with Delhi Capitals in 2023 and played a crucial role in the title-winning KKR squad during IPL 2024.

Known for his aggressive starts and powerful batting, Salt made a significant impact for KKR last season, accumulating 435 runs in 12 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 182.01.

Despite being released by KKR ahead of the 2025 auction, as they retained six core players, Salt's recent form in T20Is and his versatile skill set position him as a highly sought after prospect for other franchises.

Salt has amassed 1,047 runs in 34 T20I matches, including three centuries, at an impressive strike rate of 167.52. His ability to dominate the Powerplay overs and his proficiency as a wicket-keeper make him an invaluable dual-threat player.

As both an opening batter and wicket-keeper, Salt can fill critical roles for any team, offering flexibility in team combinations. A potential opening partnership with Virat Kohli at RCB could create a dangerous left-right combination at the top of the order, providing consistent aggressive starts.

Given his ability to change the course of a game from the outset, Salt is expected to attract significant bids at the auction, with multiple teams likely to compete for his services.

Jos Buttler

Buttler, England's white-ball captain, was surprisingly released by Rajasthan Royals.

Known for his explosive batting and leadership, Buttler's impressive record over recent IPL seasons has made him a top draw, and his availability is sure to spark significant interest from multiple franchises.

Alongside his compatriot Phil Salt, Buttler is expected to trigger a bidding war during the two-day auction.

Buttler, an opening batter, is a potential fit for teams like RCB, where he could provide a powerful option at the top of the order. With seven IPL centuries to his name, Buttler's ability to change the game with the bat is well established. His value is further enhanced by his wicket-keeping skills, offering teams a dual advantage.

The decision by the Rajasthan Royals to release Buttler was a surprise, given his stellar performances for the team over the last three seasons.

In 2022, he was at his peak, scoring 863 runs in 17 matches, and in IPL 2024, he managed 359 runs in 11 matches, including two match-winning centuries.

With a base price of Rs 2 crores, Buttler is expected to be a high-demand player.

Teams like KKR, who previously had Phil Salt in the opening slot, might look to bring Buttler on board for his proven consistency and leadership qualities. His all-round value, both as a player and a leader, ensures that he will be a key figure at the auction, with multiple franchises vying for his services.

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow's release by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction raised eyebrows, as despite a relatively quiet spell with PBKS, his credentials as a dynamic opener and wicket-keeper make him an appealing prospect for multiple franchises.

Known for his aggressive batting and ability to take control of the game at the top of the order, Bairstow remains a valuable asset, particularly for teams looking to strengthen their top batting line-up.

Bairstow has played 50 IPL matches, amassing 1,589 runs, and while his recent performances haven't been extraordinary, his explosive potential is undeniable.

A few good innings could see him regain his rhythm and make a significant impact, as his hitting ability is well-suited for the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

With a base price of Rs 2 crores, Bairstow is likely to attract interest from several franchises. Although Punjab Kings hold four Right to Match (RTM) cards, it seems unlikely they will use one for Bairstow, making him a prime target for other teams.

His combination of experience, wicket-keeping skills, and power-hitting ability ensures that he will be a sought-after player at the auction.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gurbaz, the explosive wicket-keeper and opening batsman, was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

In IPL 2024, Gurbaz left his mother in the hospital to join KKR during the playoffs. Despite the emotional strain, he played a crucial role in KKR's run to the final, demonstrating his commitment and resilience during a challenging personal time.

His opportunities were greater in the 2023 season, where he played 11 matches, but struggled to make a significant impact with the bat.

While his IPL numbers may not be exceptional, Gurbaz has demonstrated his potential in recent international matches, where his ability to score quickly and dominate the Powerplay overs has been evident. This makes him an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their top order with a dynamic opener.

Jitesh Sharma

A dynamic middle-order wicket-keeper-batter, Sharma faced a setback as he was released by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Known for his explosive batting style and ability to finish games, Sharma had impressed in IPL 2022 and 2023, consistently scoring runs at a strike rate of over 150. His performances earned him a well-deserved call-up to the Indian national team.

However, Sharma's form dipped significantly in IPL 2024, averaging just 17 runs per innings with a strike rate of 131.69 across 14 matches. Despite this, his leadership potential was evident as he served as PBKS's vice-captain and even captained the side in a few games.

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Sharma expressed his interest in joining teams like Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings if he wasn't retained by PBKS.

Josh Inglis

Inglis, the dynamic Australian wicket-keeper-batter, could be a game-changer for IPL teams seeking a powerful finisher.

A seasoned campaigner in T20 cricket, he has represented Australia in 26 T20Is, amassing 679 runs at a staggering strike rate of 160.14, including two centuries.

His domestic experience is equally impressive, with 1,747 runs in the Big Bash League at a strike rate of 140.54, including 14 half-centuries.

Teams like RCB, who lost Dinesh Karthik's finishing prowess, could benefit significantly from Inglis's explosive batting. His ability to clear the ropes and score quickly in the death overs could be a valuable asset for RCB.

Similarly, Gujarat Titans, who lacked firepower in the middle-order during IPL 2024, might find Inglis an attractive option. While the Titans' top-order batting was strong, adding another power-hitter to the middle order could provide the balance they need to challenge for the title again.