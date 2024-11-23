9 Uncapped Players Who Could Light Up Auction

Uncapped players who could create a bidding war between franchises at the IPL player auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday and Monday.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs (Rs 3 million)

Surprisingly let go by champions Kolkata Knight Riders despite leaving a mark in his debut season in 2024.

Raghuvanshi amassed 163 from 10 matches in KKR's tournament-winning campaign. According to recent reports, the young opener was seen at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru trials. With a strike rate of 155.24 the 19 year old may have many takers at the auction table.

Vaibhav Arora: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

He made his debut with Punjab Kings in 2022 but made his mark at KKR opening the attack.

He has made vital contributions in the Powerplay and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. The 26 year old also uses the bouncer to good effect in helpful conditions. Last season he was brought in mostly as an impact sub and finished with 19 wickets in 20 matches.

Harpreet Brar: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

The left-arm spinner has been a consistent performer over the last two IPL seasons and also on the domestic circuits. He has the knack of breaking partnerships while keeping runs in check.

Last season the spinner picked 7 wickets in 13 matches but those numbers don't do justice to his talent.

Ashutosh Sharma: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

Ashutosh enjoyed his time in the limelight in the 2024 season when he showed off his quality stroke play.

The Madhya Pradesh cricketer, who bats down the order, shuffling between No 5 and 6, is a good finisher and can turn the game from out of nowhere.

In his debut season in 2024, he scored 189 runs in 11 matches. In one of those he partnered Shashank Sharma to eke out a win from the jaws of defeat to help Punjab pull off a thrilling three wicket win against Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring match. He scored 31 off just 17 balls in that unforgettable win. Thereafter, he nearly took his team over the line against Mumbai.

With a strike rate of 167.25 he is a proven asset for any team that has him on board. Punjab could use the RTM card to sign him and secure their batting line-up.

Rasikh Salam Dar: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

The flat pitches in the 2024 season did nothing to help the morale of fast bowlers, but Dar did well to carve a niche despite the battering bowlers received.

Dar made his debut in 2019 with MI, playing just one match. After an absence of 2 seasons, he was brought by KKR and again played just 2 matches in 2022.

In 2024, the 24 year old showed signs of maturity with his consistency. Bowling for Delhi Capitals, he picked wickets when called into action. In 8 matches he took 9 wickets in IPL 2024. Last month in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament, he had 9 wickets in 4 games making him a bowler in demand.

Abhinav Manohar: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

Manohar has shown the ability to play pace and spin with equal ease. The middle-order batter, who played for Gujarat Titans the last two seasons, can be a good finisher with his big-hitting abilities.

In the Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament in Karnataka, he smashed 507 runs at an average of 84.5 and a whopping 196.5 strike rate. RCB may like a local lad for the finishing role in the absence of the now retired Dinesh Karthik.

Anshul Kamboj: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

The 23-year-old seamer is a Powerplay specialist as he showed for Mumbai Indians last season. He has the ability to maintain tight lines while moving the ball both ways.

The Haryana bowler, who played for India A recently, took 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy game against Kerala on November 15. His heroics will have MI pull out all stops to bring back the in-form seamer.

Nehal Wadhera: Base price: Rs 30 lakhs

Wadhera showed glimpses of his potential in IPL 2023 and 2024 with his contributions in the middle order for Mumbai.

The left-handed batter plays spin and pace with sound technique and ease. In the limited chances he had in 2024, he scored 109 runs with a highest of 49 but in his breakthrough IPL 2023 campaign he hit two fifties in 14 games. With a strike rate of 140, MI could use the RTM card to regain the 24 year old.

10

Mahipal Lomror: Base price: Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million)

The all-rounder has become a superb finisher, especially in the role of impact sub. Last season, the 24 year old scored 125 runs in 10 matches.

Fearless batting and rolling his arm for some handy overs is this left-hander's USP.

Lomror may make his way back to his home franchise, Rajasthan Royals, which will be a boost for Sanju Samson's outfit.