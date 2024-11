Day One of the first Test in Perth ended with Australia at 67 for 7 at stumps. This after India were bowled out for 150 in the first innings.

So what did the Indian batters do wrong? What did Captain Bumrah and his band of bowlers do right?

Here's Prem Panicker's unique take on all the action from the opening day of the 2024-2025 Border Gavaskar series.