PIC: Deepti Sharma rings in play on Day 4 at Lord's

IMAGE: India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma rings the five-minute bell alongside MCC secretary Guy Lavender ahead of Day 4 in the second Test between England and India, at Lord's Cricket Ground, on Sunday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India’s women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma was bestowed the honour of ringing the bell to mark the start of the fourth day's play in the second men's Test between England and India at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

"A pleasure to welcome @Deepti_Sharma06 to ring the five-minute bell at Lord's this morning #Love Lord's #ENGvIND," tweeted Lord's Cricket Ground through their official handle along with Deepti's picture.

The custom of ringing bell to commence they day's proceedings at the venue was started by the MCC in 2007.

The 23-year-old Deepti, a left-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, has played 116 internationals across three formats.

The Agra-born cricketer is also currently playing in the inaugural edition of the 'The Hundred'.