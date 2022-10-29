India will lose in semis: Shoaib Akhtar

IMAGE: Axar Patel dismisses Max O'Dowd of The Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, October 27, 2022. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Shoaib Akhtar was very angry after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by one run in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Thursday in Perth.

Akhtar's rant on Pakistan's performance went viral on social media, but his comments on the Indian team have deeply upset this nation's cricket fans.

'Pakistan will return home this week. India too will go back home after playing the semi-final as they too aren't that good,' Akhtar predicted on his YouTube channel.

IMAGE: Bradley Evans and Sikandar Raza celebrate Babar Azam's wicket in the Pakistan-Zimbabwe game in Perth, October 27, 2022. Paul Kane/Getty Images

From Skipper Babar Azam to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Akhtar blamed everyone for the Pakistan team's results in Australia, accusing the PCB of selecting 'unworthy players'.

'Your performances are average. Enjoy, and keep selecting unworthy players. Don't let in good people. I'm not talking about myself. The job can go to hell. I'm just worried that the country suffers because of this,' Akhtar fumed.

'Don't bring cut-for-role people who are disciplined and know how things work. You've ruined everything.'