Victorious U-19 WC players to get Rs 40 lakh each

BCCI announces Rs 40 lakh for U-19 team members, Rs 25 lakh each for support staff

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC Media

The BCCI on Sunday announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for each member of the victorious Indian U-19 team.

The support staff will be paid Rs 25 lakh each.

India beat England in the U-19 World cup final in Antigua on Saturday for a record extending fifth title.

"They were impressive across departments and sealed India's fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

"I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman – Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy – for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory.

"We have the best structure in place for our age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with the boys."

Six India players, including captain Yash Dhull, had tested positive for COVID-19 during the group stages of the tournament but the team overcame the crisis to lift the trophy.

"They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten," Ganguly said.

"This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best."

Asked to field first, India bowled out England for 189 after having them at 61 for six at one stage.

Bowling his medium pacers to deadly effect, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran through the English middle-order after the in-from left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows.

India completed the chase with 14 balls to spare.

Secretary Jay Shah said: "India is the most successful side in the history of U19 World Cups and the fifth title is a testament to the robust system and structure we have in place for our age-group cricketers.

"The Board takes age-group cricket very seriously and works closely to ensure we remain fluid with our approach to suit the demands of the team amidst the pandemic."

BCCI to felicitate India U-19 boys in Ahmedabad

The triumphant India U-19 squad will be felicitated by the BCCI in Ahmedabad upon its arrival in India.

Following their famous win over England on Saturday, the Indian contingent called on the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana.

With little time to celebrate the success in the Caribbean, the squad will take the long flight back home on Sunday evening with connecting flights from Amsterdam and Bangalore before eventually landing in Ahmedabad.

The senior Indian team is also currently in Ahmedabad playing three ODIs against the West Indies. With the team in bubble, it is not yet known if the U-19 boys will get to interact with their seniors.

"It has been a hectic schedule for the boys who have little time to rest. They will get some rest after they land in India," said a BCCI official.

Fresh from their win in the final, the boys headed to Guyana from Antigua and were felicitated by the Indian High Commissioner K J Srinivasa who is an avid cricket fan.

The players were tired but enjoyed clicking pictures with West Indies great Sir Curtly Ambrose, who was present at the function.

Delhi-based Yash Dhull captained the Indian team in the Caribbean while Hrishikesh Kanitkar headed the support staff.

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman was also in the Caribbean and played a massive role in taking care of the team in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak which left five players infected including Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed.

It was a record extending fifth title for India who have made the final of the last four editions.