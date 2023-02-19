PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates dismissing Pat Cummins on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja’s devastating spell put India on course for victory over Australia in the second Test, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, on Sunday.

The spin all-rounder returned career-best figures of 7 for 42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as Australia were shot out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session on Day 3.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls.

India were 14 for the loss of K L Rahul’s wicket at lunch, needing 101 more runs to win the Test.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1 respectively at the break.

Australia's batters paid the price for atrocious shot-selection. They lost nine wickets for 52 runs and it was not the pitch but messed up minds that led to their downfall for the second time in the series.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

Starting the day on 61 for 1, Travis Head was the first Australian to perish.

Ashwin got a full delivery to turn away sharply. Head looked to defend, got the edge and wicketkeeper Bharat did well to take a sharp catch.

Head was dismissed after a fluent 43 from 46 balls, which included six fours and a six.

Steve Smith, who fell for a duck in the first innings, was next to depart. He tried to sweep the last ball of Ashwin's 11th over, missed and was struck right in front. The umpire ruled him out leg before wicket.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is ecstatic after trapping Steven Smith leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Smith took the review but the impact was in line and the ball clipping leg stump. The decision stayed with the umpire's call.

It was a huge blow for Australia as Smith walked back for 9.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was getting into his stride, played right back from his crease and missed a quicker, flat delivery from Jadeja going straight on, which crashed into the stumps.

Australia were 95 for 4.

Things got worse for them when Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb were out in quick succession.

Renshaw used the sweep shot to counter Ashwin, missed and was struck on the pads. The umpire ruled it out leg before wicket but the batter took the review, which showed the impact was bang in front and the ball crashing into middle and off-stump. He was dismissed for 2.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne is bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Jadeja then struck with the first ball of his new over as Handscomb edged the sharp turning delivery and Virat Kohli took a good, sharp catch at slip.

Pat Cummins fell to the very next delivery. He went to slog sweep Jadeja over mid-wicket but missed the full delivery, which skidded straight and crashed into the stumps.

Four wickets in the space of 11 deliveries and Australia collapsed to 95 for 7.

Jadeja registered his second five-wicket haul in successive Tests as Australia lost their seventh wicket in the morning session.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate the wicket of KL Rahul in India's second innings. Photograph: BCCI

The sweep shot caused the demise of Alex Carey too. He tried to hit Jadeja through point but missed and was bowled for 7.

Nathan Lyon was then bowled off an inside edge for 8 and Jadeja picked his sixth wicket as Australia slumped to 113 for 9.

Jadeja finished off Australia's second innings, having Kunhemann bowled for a duck, trying the reverse sweep.

Australia were dismissed for 113 in 31.1 overs, setting India 115 for victory. Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief with sensational figures of 7 for 42.

It was a disastrous morning session for Australia as they lost nine wickets for 52 runs in 19.1 overs.

Nathan Lyon struck first ball for Australia with the wicket of K L Rahul, who hit straight into the fielder at short leg, but the ball ricochetted straight to wicketkeeper Carey, who completed an easy catch.