PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Shreyas, Gill put on a show

Images from the 2nd One Day International between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill put India in control before rain stopped play. Photograph: BCCI

India dominated the first ten overs of the second ODI against Australia before rain once again came into play!

After being invited to bat first by Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith, Ruturaj Gaikwad handed India a strong start, getting 13 off debutant Spencer Johnson, who began the attack with the new ball.

But Gaikwad couldn’t build on his start as Josh Hazlewood landed the first blow. After their century-opening stand in the first ODI, the openers failed to trouble Australia as the hosts were reduced to 16/1 in 3.4 overs.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer got off to a strong start. Photograph: BCCI

Terrific delivery from Hazlewood and attempting to block, Gaikwad gets an outside edge with Alex Carey picking up a superb catch. But the wicket turned the tide in India’s favour.

Walking in at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer – who is eyeing a big innings ahead of the ODI World Cup, got off to a cracking start. Iyer looked confident from the onset as he hammered the bowlers around the park. Gill, who started off quietly, enjoyed the show from the best seat in the house.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad bats during the 2nd ODI. Photograph: BCCI

The pair raced to their fifty-run stand off just 29 deliveries. Gill joined the party as he hammered the first six off the innings.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after removing Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

The momentum was in India’s court as the hosts put up their best powerplay show against Australia in ODIs. A light drizzle turned into a downpour as rain stopped play.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hammers the first six off the innings. Photograph: BCCI

When rain stopped play, India was cruising at 79/1 in 9.5 overs. While Gill was unbeaten on 32 off 27, Iyer was cruising at 34 off 20.