News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Rehan Ahmed crushed Ireland's hopes in epic showdown

How Rehan Ahmed crushed Ireland's hopes in epic showdown

September 24, 2023 00:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

IMAGE: England's Rehan Ahmed unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

A second-string England cruised to a 48-run victory over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Saturday, bowling out the visitors for 286 after racking up 334-8.

Right-arm spinner Rehan Ahmed did the bulk of the damage with the ball for England, running through the middle order to take four for 54 as Ireland's chase fizzled out.

 

England had piled up the runs in their 50 overs with opener Will Jacks top-scoring with 94, falling while attempting to hit a six to reach his century, and Sam Hain making 89.

Ireland began their innings in positive fashion with skipper Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie putting on 46 in the opening four overs as England fast bowler Paul Scrimshaw suffered a nightmare start to his debut with a rash of no balls.

Scrimshaw made amends by removing Balbirnie with the final ball of the fourth over and Ireland were stopped in their tracks when Matthew Potts bowled Stirling with the next ball.

Harry Tector tried to respond as he made 39 in 40 balls but Irish wickets fell regularly with Ahmed ending Tector's resistance when Jacks took a superb running catch.

Ireland's top scorer George Dockrell (43) also fell to Ahmed but the visitors stubbornly refused to go without a fight as their lower order batted impressively.

Josh Little (29) and Craig Young (40 not out) put on 55 for the last wicket before Scrimshaw brought proceedings to a close as Little holed out to Brydon Carse at long on.

The first ODI between the sides was abandoned because of rain with the third match taking place in Bristol on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: China goes all out for Asian Games
PIX: China goes all out for Asian Games
SEE: Asian Games opens with futuristic ceremony
SEE: Asian Games opens with futuristic ceremony
When India Hosted The First Asian Games
When India Hosted The First Asian Games
Check out India's schedule on Day 6 of Asian Games
Check out India's schedule on Day 6 of Asian Games
Marco steals the show at India's first-ever MotoGP
Marco steals the show at India's first-ever MotoGP
Asian Games: Sarvanan slips to 2nd spot, Neha third
Asian Games: Sarvanan slips to 2nd spot, Neha third
Danish Ali provoked Bidhuri by abusing Modi: BJP MP
Danish Ali provoked Bidhuri by abusing Modi: BJP MP

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Check out India's schedule of Asian Games

Check out India's schedule of Asian Games

Asian Games: Sarvanan slips to 2nd spot, Neha third

Asian Games: Sarvanan slips to 2nd spot, Neha third

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances