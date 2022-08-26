News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

August 26, 2022 19:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 2nd Test played between England and South Africa played in Old Trafford on Friday.

South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England reached 212 for five and a lead of 61 runs by lunch on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

 

South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove both England's overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session.

Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

England's Zak Crawley heads back to the pavilion after losing his wicket 

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley heads back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje's perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa's first innings total. But skipper Ben Stokes (34) and Ben Foakes (33) then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

England's Ben Stokes tweaks his left knee as the physio checks on him 

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes tweaks his left knee as the physio checks on him. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review.

South Africa lead the three Test series 1-0 after their victory in the opening match at Lords.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup: Sub-continental giants resume rivalry
Asia Cup: Sub-continental giants resume rivalry
Asia Cup: After Afridi another injury scare for Pak
Asia Cup: After Afridi another injury scare for Pak
Will India field this team against Pak?
Will India field this team against Pak?
Does Adani group need Sebi nod to buy NDTV stake?
Does Adani group need Sebi nod to buy NDTV stake?
SC raises ceiling for iron ore mining in Ballari
SC raises ceiling for iron ore mining in Ballari
After Azad, Sibal exits, Congress's G23 a spent force
After Azad, Sibal exits, Congress's G23 a spent force
National parties got Rs 15K cr from unknown sources
National parties got Rs 15K cr from unknown sources

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

SEE: Pant, Jadeja Attack! Watch Out Pak!

SEE: Pant, Jadeja Attack! Watch Out Pak!

Team India Warms Up Ahead Of Asia Cup

Team India Warms Up Ahead Of Asia Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances