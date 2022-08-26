PHOTOS: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 2nd Test played between England and South Africa played in Old Trafford on Friday.

IMAGE: South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England reached 212 for five and a lead of 61 runs by lunch on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove both England's overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session.

Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley heads back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje's perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa's first innings total. But skipper Ben Stokes (34) and Ben Foakes (33) then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes tweaks his left knee as the physio checks on him. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review.

South Africa lead the three Test series 1-0 after their victory in the opening match at Lords.