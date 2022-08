IMAGE: Rishabh Pant at the training session in Dubai on Friday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja showed off their batting prowess as they took the bowlers to the cleaners during the Indian team's nets session in Dubai on Friday.

Pant and Jadeja both showed a lot of intent in practice as they warmed up for Sunday's all-important Asia Cup T20 clash against Pakistan.

'Whack Whack Whack at the nets, courtesy @imjadeja & @RishabhPant17', BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.