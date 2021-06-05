News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4

PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4

Last updated on: June 05, 2021 21:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 4 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's in London on Saturday

Scorecard

Tim Southee

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's James Bracey. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

New Zealand's Tim Southee took six wickets while England opener Rory Burns hit 132 on his side's way to being bowled out for 275 in the first innings, leaving them trailing the visitors by 103 runs on day four at Lord's on Saturday.

Burns (132) kept the New Zealand attack at bay while the wickets tumbled at the other end at regular intervals, with four batsmen trudging back to the pavilion after being dismissed for ducks.

 

Neil Wagner

IMAGE: Neil Wagner celebrates with Devon Conway after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The opener led a painful but charmed life - hit on the head twice, thrown a lifeline when wicketkeeper BJ Watling missed a chance to stump him, and dropped by Southee in the slips off Neil Wagner when he was on 88.

England had resumed the day on 111-2 after rain washed out day three and Kyle Jamieson gave New Zealand the perfect start when he dismissed Joe Root with the first delivery of the day.

He forced the England skipper into a defensive shot, and the ball flew off a thick outside edge into the hands of Ross Taylor in the slips.

Ollie Pope (22) was the next to go after a solid start, missing an angled delivery from Southee which rapped him on the pads. The umpire demurred, but New Zealand successfully reviewed and overturned the decision.

Ollie Robinson

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson in action. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Southee dismissed Dan Lawrence and James Bracey in quick succession with both batsmen returning to the pavilion for ducks.

Lawrence played a loose drive to nick the ball to Colin de Grandhomme at third slip while Bracey, on his Test debut, saw his off stump uprooted.

At that point a follow-on looked distinctly possible, with England far behind on 140-6.

However, Ollie Robinson provided some resistance and nearly marked his debut with a half-century only to fall at 42 when he pulled a short ball to Jamieson at long leg to give Southee his fifth wicket.

Jamieson was then rewarded for his toil in the sunshine with a third wicket when Mark Wood (0) was caught behind off an inside edge.

Stuart Broad drew a cheer when he smashed the first six of the innings, but he was punished the very next ball when Wagner had him bowled.

Burns was running out of partners, but last man James Anderson frustrated the visitors, and the pair stitched together a 52-run partnership, with Burns reaching his century before becoming Southee's sixth victim when he was caught behind.

New Zealand posted a first innings total of 378, with debutant Devon Conway scoring a double ton.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup set to be moved out of India
T20 World Cup set to be moved out of India
Kohli is all smiles at Ageas Bowl
Kohli is all smiles at Ageas Bowl
A room with a view for Team India
A room with a view for Team India
Ian Chappell lauds R Ashwin
Ian Chappell lauds R Ashwin
TMC elevates Abhishek to 2nd most important post
TMC elevates Abhishek to 2nd most important post
French Open PIX: Nadal, Djokovic march into 4th round
French Open PIX: Nadal, Djokovic march into 4th round
Centre 'stalled' doorstep ration delivery: Delhi govt
Centre 'stalled' doorstep ration delivery: Delhi govt

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC title would be 'big' for Kohli, feels Parthiv

WTC title would be 'big' for Kohli, feels Parthiv

Team India finds 'perfect setup for training'

Team India finds 'perfect setup for training'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use