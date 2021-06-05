Team India finds 'perfect setup for training' at Ageas Bowl

Source:

June 05, 2021 16:55 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Final, the Indian cricket team has found a perfect setup for training at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

'Perfect setup for training #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted while sharing an aesthetic picture of sunny Ageas Bowl which will host the marquee event.

Earlier, both the Indian men's and women's team landed in London on Thursday and then headed to Southampton to start their quarantine.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC, beginning June 18, while the women's cricket team will begin the England tour with a one-off Test from June 16.

Indian cricket team players are currently in isolation. Regular tests are being conducted during the isolation period.