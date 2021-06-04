A room with a view for Team India

June 04, 2021 07:07 IST

The Indian team touched down in Southampton on Thursday, June 3, where they will undergo quarantine before starting their preparations for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final.

The Indian team landed in London before they drove down to Southampton where they will undergo hard (room) quarantine at the team hotel -- the Hilton which is located inside the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton.

After completing their three-day hard quarantine and clearing three COVID-19 tests during that period, the players will be allowed to train in groups at the Ageas Bowl.

India will take on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

The players were left stunned with the picturesque view of the Ageas Bowl from their balconies.

The Ageas Bowl hosted the first bio-secure Test -- between England and the West Indies in July 2020 -- when the match took place without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: 'Hello Southampton!' tweeted Jasprit Bumrah as he posed in his balcony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

IMAGE: 'That's our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts?' asks Wriddhiman Saha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wriddhiman Saha/Instagram

IMAGE: 'We are in Southampton', tweeted Rohit Sharma as he and neighbour Rishabh Pant pose in their respective balconies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram