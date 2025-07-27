PHOTOS: Defiant India Fight to Live Another Day

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul and Shubman Gill put up an unbeaten 174 run stand for the 3rd in a resolute fight back. Photograph: ICC/X

A superb 174-run partnership between India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul frustrated a previously dominant England on day four of the fourth Test, narrowing the hosts lead to 137 runs.



Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over of India's second innings to leave them reeling on 0-2 before lunch, after captain Ben Stokes's first century in two years fired England to 669, their fifth highest total in Test history.

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse reacts after Liam Dawson drops a catch as India's Shubman Gill gets a life on 46. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Gill and Rahul survived to return for the afternoon session and steadied the ship to end the day on 174-2, despite England continuing to create chances.

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul was free flowing in his approach. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

The top scorers in this series settled in as the day wore on and piled on the runs, without being overly troubled.

Gill will resume on Sunday unbeaten on 78, with Rahul 13 from his century.

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Earlier. a half century from captain Shubman Gill helped India battle back on day four of the fourth Test against England, the touring side reaching 86-2 at tea.

Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over to leave India reeling on 0-2 before lunch, after captain Ben Stokes's first century in two years fired England to 669, their fifth highest total in Test history.

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

With 15 minutes to navigate before lunch, India crumbled under the pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal caught in the slips by England first-innings centurion Joe Root and Sai Sudharsan following him back next ball.

Gill and Rahul survived to return for the afternoon session and steadied the ship, despite England continuing to create chances.

Stokes, who took five wickets in the first innings, did not bowl having retired hurt with cramp on Friday when batting.

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill bats en route his half-century. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Gill looked in especially good touch in difficult circumstances, moving to his eighth Test fifty just before tea.

In the first session, England started Day 4 on day at 544/7, leading by 186 runs with Ben Stokes (77) and Liam Dawson (21*) unbeaten on the crease.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah gave an early blow to the hosts as he removed Dawson 26 in the 140th over and Brydon Carse, joined England skipper on the crease.

Stokes smashed a four to bring up his 14th Test century, his first ton in the longest format, after almost three years.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes in action as he hits six runs off the bowling of India's Washington Sundar. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

He also became the fifth captain to have a 100 and a 5-fer in the same Test.

England went past 600 runs in the 148th over after Carse slammed a four off Mohammed Siraj.

Stokes also completed 7000 runs in the longest format .

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Liam Dawson. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

After smashing Indian bowlers all over the park, Stokes was removed by Ravindra Jadeja for 141 in the 156th over; in his following over, Jadeja removed Carse before he slammed 47 runs off 54 balls.

England finished their first innings on 669, leading by 311 runs.

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse scored 47 runs to help propel England's total. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Four Indian bowlers conceded 100-plus in this innings, the 25th such instance for them in Tests. This had previously occurred more than a decade ago, on the 2014/15 tour of Australia, in three consecutive Tests: Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.

For just the seventh time in Test cricket history, a team has achieved a 300-plus first innings lead after conceding 350-plus while bowling first.

England lead 2-1 in the series and victory at Old Trafford would seal it.