Bumrah equals Ishant's record of...

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah now has a tally of 51 wickets from 12 Test matches in England. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah achieved a personal milestone during Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Saturday as he equalled Ishant Sharma's record of most Test wickets for India in England.

Bumrah finished with figures of 2-112 as England posted a mammoth 669 in their first innings in reply to India's 358.

He claimed the wickets of Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson to take his tally to 51 scalps in England and draw level with Ishant.

The 31-year-old slinger reached the landmark in his 12th match at an average of 26.19. He has four five-wicket hauls in England.

Ishant's 51 wickets came in 15 Test matches at an average of 33.35 that included two five-wicket hauls.

On Day 3, Bumrah had completed 50 wickets in England to become only the third Asian bowler -- apart from Ishant and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (53) -- to achieve the feat.