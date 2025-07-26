HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah equals Ishant's record of...

Bumrah equals Ishant's record of...

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 22:52 IST

x

Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah now has a tally of 51 wickets from 12 Test matches in England. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah achieved a personal milestone during Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Saturday as he equalled Ishant Sharma's record of most Test wickets for India in England.

Bumrah finished with figures of 2-112 as England posted a mammoth 669 in their first innings in reply to India's 358.

He claimed the wickets of Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson to take his tally to 51 scalps in England and draw level with Ishant.

The 31-year-old slinger reached the landmark in his 12th match at an average of 26.19. He has four five-wicket hauls in England.

 

Ishant's 51 wickets came in 15 Test matches at an average of 33.35 that included two five-wicket hauls.

On Day 3, Bumrah had completed 50 wickets in England to become only the third Asian bowler -- apart from Ishant and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (53) -- to achieve the feat. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'It's not something..' Root on chasing Sachin's feat
'It's not something..' Root on chasing Sachin's feat
Henry's dramatic final act guides NZ to tri-series win
Henry's dramatic final act guides NZ to tri-series win
PIX: Gill, Rahul lead India's fight back on Day 4
PIX: Gill, Rahul lead India's fight back on Day 4
'Give Gill time, he will learn from mistakes'
'Give Gill time, he will learn from mistakes'
Stokes joins exclusive list of Test all-rounders
Stokes joins exclusive list of Test all-rounders

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive4:59

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive

Marco Rubio meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in Washington DC0:29

Marco Rubio meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in Washington DC

'He is a wonderful person', Maldives President Muizzu lauds Modi2:53

'He is a wonderful person', Maldives President Muizzu...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD