Stokes joins exclusive list of Test all-rounders

Stokes now has 7,032 Test runs in 115 matches at an average of 35.69.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes acknowledges the crowd while returning to the pavilion after hitting a century against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes on Saturday achieved another feat in the longest format of the game as he became only the third cricketer to complete 7,000 runs and 200 wickets.

He joined an elite list comprising former South African star all-rounder Jacques Kallis and legendary West Indian Sir Gary Sobers when he whacked Washington Sundar down the ground for a maximum during Day 4 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Stokes, who made a stroke-filled 141 off 198 balls to propel England to a mammoth 669 in their first innings, now has 7,032 Test runs in 115 matches at an average of 35.69.

He has slammed 14 centuries and 35 fifties with a best score of 258.

The 34-year-old southpaw snapped his 200th Test wicket last year at Lord's against the West Indies.

The century against India on Saturday meant a lot to him as it ended a two-year wait with his last Test hundred coming during the Ashes in July 2023.

It was a gritty knock from the aggressive all-rounder, who fought through cramps on Day 3 and had to briefly leave the field before returning to the crease following Jamie Smith's dismissal.

Stokes had earlier made a major impact with the ball as well, claiming a five-wicket haul to restrict India to 358 in their first innings.