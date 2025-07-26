HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Fans light up Old Trafford!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 26, 2025 23:51 IST

Fans show off a cheeky banner in the stands at Old Trafford, on Day 4 of the 4th Test at Manchester

IMAGE: Fans show off a cheeky banner in the stands at Old Trafford, on Day 4 of the 4th Test at Manchester. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Fans arrived at the Old Trafford in all their splendour on Day 4 of the 4th Test between England and India in Manchester on Saturday.

There was music, drinks and some cheek as fans filled the stadium on an action-filled day as England skipper went on to score his century as the hosts took a 311-run lead. 

England fans celebrate after Chris Woakes removes Yashasvi Jaiswal 

IMAGE: England fans celebrate after Chris Woakes removes Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

After England were dismissed for a massive 669 runs, pacer Chris Woakes handed early an early jolt to bring the crowds to their feet.

 

The pacer had opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and No 3 bat Sai Sudharsan out of consecutive deliveries in the opening over to reduce India to 0-2 in their 2nd essay.

Indian fans with the tri colour as KL Rahul and Shubman put on a fighting partnership 

IMAGE: Indian fans wave the tri colour as KL Rahul and Shubman put on a fighting partnership. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

However, captain Shubman Gill (78 batting) and KL Rahul put on an fight back with some sublime shots while also being watchful, to give the Indian fans something to cheer about. 

Both batters completed their half centuries and went to complete an unbeaten 174-run stand for the 3rd wicket to help India get to 174 for 2 at stumps.

Rahul also completed 9000 Test en route to his 87 not out. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
