HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: India Falter After Stokes Fires England to 669

PIX: India Falter After Stokes Fires England to 669

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 18:00 IST

x

Images from Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.

SCORECARD

Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates his century during Day 4 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India were reeling on 1 for two in their second innings at lunch on Day 4 after conceding a massive 311-run lead against England in the fourth Test in Manchester on Saturday.

 

Sai

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teamamates after dismissing India's Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes hits a six off India's Washington Sundar. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Pacer Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan in successive balls in the first over itself, as the visitors now trail by 310 runs.

Earlier, riding on a hundred by skipper Ben Stokes, England posted an imposing 669 in their first innings.

Bumrah

IMAGE: India's Japrit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Liam Dawson. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Stokes (141 from 198 balls) put to rest his two-year long drought to make his 14th Test hundred as England marched on to a 600-plus total.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah finally conceded 100 runs or more in an innings for the first time in his 48th Test.

Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes acknowledges the crowd as he walks back to the pavilion. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Carse

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse bats. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters
 

With the Old Trafford pitch showing increasing signs of variable bounce, Indian batters' task is cut out in the second innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Kuldeep can't play yet... Morkel explains the snub
Why Kuldeep can't play yet... Morkel explains the snub
Sachin Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kargil War Heroes
Sachin Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kargil War Heroes
Tanvi, Vennala make history with bronze at Asia Juniors
Tanvi, Vennala make history with bronze at Asia Juniors
'Batting is too easy now': KP sparks war of eras
'Batting is too easy now': KP sparks war of eras
Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?
Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Wonderful Visa-Free/VOA Countries Indians Can Visit

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

VIDEOS

Akshay Kumar makes dazzling comeback on ramp after 12 years at ICW2:59

Akshay Kumar makes dazzling comeback on ramp after 12...

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar1:08

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar

This is how Ministry of Defence building in Male, Maldives looks1:00

This is how Ministry of Defence building in Male,...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD