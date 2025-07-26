PIX: India Falter After Stokes Fires England to 669

Images from Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates his century during Day 4 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India were reeling on 1 for two in their second innings at lunch on Day 4 after conceding a massive 311-run lead against England in the fourth Test in Manchester on Saturday.

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teamamates after dismissing India's Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes hits a six off India's Washington Sundar. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Pacer Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan in successive balls in the first over itself, as the visitors now trail by 310 runs.

Earlier, riding on a hundred by skipper Ben Stokes, England posted an imposing 669 in their first innings.

IMAGE: India's Japrit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Liam Dawson. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Stokes (141 from 198 balls) put to rest his two-year long drought to make his 14th Test hundred as England marched on to a 600-plus total.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah finally conceded 100 runs or more in an innings for the first time in his 48th Test.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes acknowledges the crowd as he walks back to the pavilion. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse bats. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

With the Old Trafford pitch showing increasing signs of variable bounce, Indian batters' task is cut out in the second innings.