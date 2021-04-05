'Permission given for IPL matches in Mumbai'

April 05, 2021 15:23 IST

No vaccinations for IPL players for now, says Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

IMAGE: The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks-off on April 9. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Permission to hold the Indian Premier League has been granted and matches will be played with restrictions, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Monday.

“IPL permission has been granted, matches to be played with restrictions. People are not allowed to sit in the stadium, only relays can be done. Players and others involved in IPL will be required to isolate themselves at the same place,” Malik told ANI.

“The BCCI has demanded that all players should be vaccinated (for IPL), but as per ICMR guidelines, age limit is 45 years(& above). Until &unless it issues new guidelines, we can't vaccinate. As soon as we get permission, more people will be vaccinated,” he added.

On Sunday, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said the IPL will ahead as per schedule.

His confirmation comes after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.