News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Permission given for IPL matches in Mumbai'

'Permission given for IPL matches in Mumbai'

By Rediff Cricket
April 05, 2021 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

No vaccinations for IPL players for now, says Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks-off on April 9

IMAGE: The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks-off on April 9. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Permission to hold the Indian Premier League has been granted and matches will be played with restrictions, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Monday.

 

“IPL permission has been granted, matches to be played with restrictions. People are not allowed to sit in the stadium, only relays can be done. Players and others involved in IPL will be required to isolate themselves at the same place,” Malik told ANI.

“The BCCI has demanded that all players should be vaccinated (for IPL), but as per ICMR guidelines, age limit is 45 years(& above). Until &unless it issues new guidelines, we can't vaccinate. As soon as we get permission, more people will be vaccinated,” he added.

On Sunday, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said the IPL will ahead as per schedule.

His confirmation comes after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
8 players who will miss IPL 2021
8 players who will miss IPL 2021
Mithali Raj looks different, doesn't she?
Mithali Raj looks different, doesn't she?
The Waugh brothers first pair of twins to play a Test
The Waugh brothers first pair of twins to play a Test
Personal details of 533 million Facebook users leaked
Personal details of 533 million Facebook users leaked
Bolstered batting a game-changer for Kings Punjab?
Bolstered batting a game-changer for Kings Punjab?
Will intesify fight against Naxals: Shah in C'garh
Will intesify fight against Naxals: Shah in C'garh
Have Naxals abducted CoBra commando in Chhattisgarh?
Have Naxals abducted CoBra commando in Chhattisgarh?

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

IPL 2021 will be held as per schedule, says Ganguly

IPL 2021 will be held as per schedule, says Ganguly

HCA chief Azhar offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

HCA chief Azhar offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use