News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » HCA chief Azharuddin offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

HCA chief Azharuddin offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 04, 2021 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other.'

Mohammed Azharuddin

IMAGE: Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin. Photograph: BCCI

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin offered to host IPL matches in Hyderabad in case they are shifted out of COVID-hit Mumbai.

 

The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as standby venues for the upcoming IPL, starting on April 9, following a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games.

The move came after 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers had tested positive for the deadly virus,

"In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues," the former India captain Azharuddin said on Twitter on Sunday.

Mumbai reported a record 9,108 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and if things spiral out of control the government could impose a mini lockdown across Maharashtra.

However, a senior BCCI office-bearer on Saturday exuded confidence of hosting the games in Mumbai even if the situation worsens.

"Look, even if there is a lockdown, the teams are in bio-bubble and also it's a closed-door event. So we are still confident that IPL games in Mumbai will be held as per schedule with Delhi Capitals playing Chennai Super Kings on April 10 on the second day of the tournament," he had said.

"But Hyderabad and Indore are there on stand by in case the situation goes out of hand."

As of now, none of the teams currently in Mumbai -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings -- have access to the Wankhede Stadium.

The first match at the Wankhede is scheduled to be held on April 10, with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Delhi Capitals have the players to win IPL title: Kaif
Delhi Capitals have the players to win IPL title: Kaif
I'm not a power-hitter but I learn from Rohit: Pujara
I'm not a power-hitter but I learn from Rohit: Pujara
April 4, 2013: When IPL first witnessed Boom Boom
April 4, 2013: When IPL first witnessed Boom Boom
IPL: Check out Sunrisers' strengths and weaknesses
IPL: Check out Sunrisers' strengths and weaknesses
One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!
One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!
400 Naxals had ambushed jawans with heavy gunfire
400 Naxals had ambushed jawans with heavy gunfire
Australia women surpass men's team's ODI world record
Australia women surpass men's team's ODI world record

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

IPL: Check out Sunrisers' strengths and weaknesses

IPL: Check out Sunrisers' strengths and weaknesses

One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!

One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use