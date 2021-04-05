News
On this day: The Waughs became first pair of twins to play Test cricket

By Rediff Cricket
April 05, 2021 10:11 IST
Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh first played together on April 5 1991. They went on to play 108 Tests together

Australia's Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh became the first pair of twins to play together in a Test match when they were fielded together in the 3rd Test against the West Indies in Trinidad on April 5, 1991.

 

‘On this day in 1991, Steve and Mark Waugh became the first twin brothers to play in a Test match together. They went on to play 108 Tests together,’ ICC tweeted on Monday.

In this match, Steve Waugh scored 26 runs in the first innings while Wark Waugh scored 64 runs and neither batted in the second innings, ended in a draw.

Australia were bundled out for 294 in the first innings, while West Indies were bowled out for 227, giving the visitors a lead of 67 runs. In the second innings, Australia declared with their score at 123/3.

Steve made his debut on the Boxing Day Test in 1985 against India, while Mark played his first Test in 1991 against England at the Oval

Steve went on to play 168 Tests Australia while Mark played in 128 Tests eventually.

Rediff Cricket
