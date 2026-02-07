HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after Sri Lanka request

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
February 07, 2026 12:25 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board is weighing a potential reversal of its boycott against playing India in the T20 World Cup after Sri Lanka Cricket warned of financial repercussions, prompting government consultation.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo on February 15.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo on February 15.. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka Cricket fears significant financial losses and damage to the tournament's image if the marquee match between India and Pakistan is not held.
  • PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will consult with the Pakistani government, including the Prime Minister, to make a final decision on the India match.
  • Sri Lanka has historically supported Pakistan in cricket matters, including ensuring their team completed a tour despite security concerns.

The Pakistan government has allowed the PCB to send the national team to the T20 World Cup but stopped it from playing against India, which is commercially the biggest match for the ICC and its broadcasters.

This has led to Sri Lanka Cricket sending an email to PCB, saying not having the February 15 marquee match between the arch-rivals will cause financial losses to the SLC and also hurt the organisation and image of the tournament in the island country which is jointly hosting the showpiece with India.

 

Pakistan is playing all its games in Colombo and Pallekele, starting with their match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's Plea to Pakistan

"Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government to government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can't be ignored just like that," a source aware of the developments said on Saturday.

"Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc," the source added.

The source said that Naqvi had assured his counterpart (Shammi Silva) he would consult the government and get back to him.

He said media reports that Pakistan had also rejected Sri Lanka's request were not correct.

"PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not even been in the country since yesterday and is due back today. He will bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister on ending the boycott of the India match and then a decision would be made on the matter by Monday," the source said.

He noted that as recently as last November, the Sri Lankan government had firmly stood with Pakistan when some of its players wanted to return home from a tour of Pakistan because of security concerns.

"Not only the Sri Lankan Board but the government directed the players to complete the white ball tour."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

