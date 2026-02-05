T20 World Cup: 'We will not play match against India': Pakistan PM Sharif

'There should be no politics in sports.'

IMAGE: The Pakistan government said it has granted approval to the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the tournament but said the team "shall not take the field" for the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan decided to boycott its T20 World Cup group-stage match against India in Colombo on February 15 after Bangladesh were withdrawn from the tournament.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated the country's decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, saying the country has taken a "clear stand" for the February 15 match in Sri Lanka, said a report in the Dawn newspaper.



"We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India," Pakistan PM said while addressing the federal cabinet in Islamabad.



Shehbaz Sharif added that they have decided to boycott the India match after careful assessment and called for an appropriate decision.



"There should be no politics in sports," he said. "We have taken this stand after deliberating on it carefully," he said, calling it an "appropriate decision".



Earlier, Pakistan decided to boycott its T20 World Cup group-stage match against India in Colombo on February 15 after the Pakistan government posted on X that their cricket team "shall not take the field" in the match against India without providing any reason.



Following the Pakistan Government's decision, the International Cricket Council issued a statement saying that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.



"While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," said the ICC.



It said that ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.



"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan. The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the release said.



"It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," the release said.



PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month to brief him on the ICC decision to withdraw Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup after it refused to send its team to India over purported "security concerns".



The ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.



The ICC said that in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, it had rejected the BCB's demand to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka.