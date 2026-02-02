HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: PCB will follow Pakistan government decision on India boycott

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 02, 2026 16:07 IST

'As for the scenario where Pakistan might be required to play against India in the knockout stages, the board will follow any decision taken by the government at that time as well.'

Pakistan Cricket Board

IMAGE: A top source in the PCB said the Board will follow government instructions in case another game against India gets lined up during the semis or the final of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points

  • The Pakistan team is scheduled to reach Colombo on Monday, to play in the T20 World Cup, starting on February 7.
  • Pakistan's stunning decision to not play the February 15 match is being seen as an act of support for Bangladesh.
  • The ICC statement has hinted that Pakistan's revenue from the T20 World Cup would take a big hit if the decision to boycott India match is not changed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was on Monday tight-lipped about its government's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup game against India but a well-placed source conceded that it has no choice but to follow instructions coming from the top.

Amid the drama, the Pakistan team left for Colombo to play its other games in the T20 World Cup, starting on February 7. The Pakistan cricketers are expected to reach the Sri Lankan capital later on Monday evening.

A top source in the PCB said the Board will follow government instructions in case another game against India gets lined up during the semis or the final of the T20 World Cup.

"The board has also been notified by the government that the national team will not play against India on 15th February and forfeit points in the World Cup. As for the scenario where Pakistan might be required to play against India in the knockout stages, the board will follow any decision taken by the government at that time as well," the source explained.

Pakistan are scheduled to open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18 in case the boycott decision for the game against India is not taken back.

Pakistan's stunning decision to not play the February 15 match is being seen as an act of support for Bangladesh, who were shown the door after refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

A source close to the PCB told PTI that the Board would convey its government's decision to the International Cricket Council on Monday.

The source said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had made it clear in his briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month that the Board would stand by the government regardless of what the ICC says or does.

"As far as the PCB is concerned for a while now there has been a growing feeling that the ICC has not been just in its dealings with some of the other boards more recently with Bangladesh and one board cannot be allowed to run world cricket," the source said.

The ICC, in a statement on Sunday, said it "expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders".

The ICC statement also hinted that Pakistan's revenue from the T20 World Cup would take a big hit if the decision is not changed.

The government announcement caught the cricket fraternity here off-guard on Sunday. 

Even though quite a few former players criticised the decision but they preferred not to speak on record due to the sensitivity of the situation.

"Pakistani cricket fans will lose interest in the World Cup if there is no match with India. It generates a lot of business in Pakistan during the World Cup for different sectors notably mainstream and digital media," said Jamal Mir, the head of an advertising agency in Karachi.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
