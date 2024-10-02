News
Home  » Cricket » PCB in crisis: Babar Azam resigns as captain again

October 02, 2024 10:19 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan's Babar Azam during the practice session. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan's white-ball cricket captain for a second time in 11 months, citing a need to lessen his workload and focus on improving his game.

Babar stepped down as captain of all three formats last year after Pakistan failed to make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup, before returning as white-ball skipper in March ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, where Pakistan did not make it to the Super Eight stage.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," Babar wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

 

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth."

Pakistan won just six of the 13 T20 matches they played under Babar in his second stint, and the 2009 champions were involved in the T20 World Cup's biggest upset when they were beaten by hosts United States.

He did not take charge of any One-day international matches.

Pakistan will host England in three Tests starting in Multan on Monday, before travelling to Australia for ODI and T20 matches in November.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
