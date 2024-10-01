'Don't Be Disrespectful To Pakistan's Captain'

IMAGE: Shan Masood acknowledged the setbacks, but emphasised the team's determination to bounce back. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has expressed unwavering confidence in his team as they gear up to face England in a three Test series beginning on October 7.

Masood's comments come at a pivotal time for Pakistani cricket, following a disappointing series loss to Bangladesh.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by his side in recent outings, particularly the home series against Bangladesh, Masood acknowledged the setbacks, but emphasised the team's determination to bounce back.

'We've faced some tough times, but we've learned from our mistakes and are ready to give it our all against England,' he said during a press conference.

Despite facing criticism and questions about his leadership, Masood remained resolute in his commitment to the team.

When confronted with a direct query whether he had considered stepping down, Masood responded calmly, focusing on the team's collective efforts and the support he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Video: Kind courtesy Sheri/X

PCB's Media Director Sami ul Hasan stepped in to defend the captain, emphasising the importance of respectful questioning.

'Pakistan's captain is sitting here, and you can definitely ask questions, but please show respect,' Hasan said. 'It was not the appropriate way of asking the Pakistan captain the question that you asked.'