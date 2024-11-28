News
PCB chief hopes new chairman Jay Shah considers ICC's interests

PCB chief hopes new chairman Jay Shah considers ICC's interests

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 10:21 IST
'It is just not possible that while Pakistan keeps on going and playing all events in India, the Indian authorities are not willing to send their team to play in Pakistan.'

IMAGE: Jay Shah is set to assume the role of ICC Chairman from December 5. Photograph: BCCI

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that it is not possible for Pakistan to travel to India for tournaments in future while India continue to refuse to send the team to the neighbouring nation.

The fate of the Champions Trophy hangs in balance after BCCI conveyed to ICC its inability to send the team to Pakistan, and the global body has convened a virtual meeting of its executive board members on Friday to take a final decision.

 

“It is just not possible that while Pakistan keeps on going and playing all events in India, the Indian authorities are not willing to send their team to play in Pakistan. We can't have such an unequal situation,” Naqvi told reporters late on Wednesday, during a visit to inspect the construction work at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Naqvi, however, played it safe regarding the ‘Hybrid' model for the Champions Trophy, as earlier he had asserted that PCB would not accept the proposed format.

“All I can assure is whatever happens in the meeting we will come out with good news and decisions which will be accepted by our people,” he said.

Naqvi hoped that Jay Shah, who will take over as the ICC Chairman December 5, would take decisions based in the interest of world cricket and all member boards.

“Jay Shah takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do.

“Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation,” he said.

There were reports of Pakistan being offered additional financial incentives to accept the Hybrid Model, but Naqvi remained non-committal.

Naqvi said all such decisions and the outcome of the ICC meeting will be conveyed to the Pakistan government, which will take a final call.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
