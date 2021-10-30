News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pawar decries trolling of players after loss to Pakistan

Pawar decries trolling of players after loss to Pakistan

Source: PTI
October 30, 2021 00:35 IST
Some players, especially pacer Mohammed Shami, were targeted on social media following the loss.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami were victims of trolls after India's loss to Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

NCP chief and former ICC chairman Sharad Pawar on Friday described the trolling and abuse faced by some Indian players on social media after the loss to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match as "indecent". 

 

Some players, especially pacer Mohammed Shami, were targeted on social media following the loss.

“It is my appeal to the so-called cricket lovers that they should refrain from discouraging players with such criticism," Pawar said in Mumbai on Friday.

"It was an indecent level of commentary against couple of Indian players after the Indian team lost against Pakistan," he said, without naming anyone.

“We win and we lose. (But) I have never seen such level of criticism. I believe we will win the next match against New Zealand and will see a change (in people's mood),” he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
