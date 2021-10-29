T20 World Cup PICS: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Dubai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Captain Mohammad Nabi hit 5 fours in an unbeaten 32-ball 35 to rally Afghanistan to a fighting total in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Pakistan, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten knocks rallied Afghanistan from a precarious position to a competitive 147 for 6 against Pakistan in the Super 12s Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, in Dubai, on Friday.

Afghanistan were gasping at 76 for 6 in the 13th over as Pakistan's expansive attack dominated the proceedings, but Nabi (35) and Naib (35) went on the offensive in the death overs with a big-hearted effort under pressure and prevented it from becoming a one-sided contest.

They added 71 runs in 7.1 overs, 43 coming in the last three overs.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Asghar Afghan. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

It all started when they creamed 21 runs from the 17th over, bowled by Hasan Ali. Together they hit 10 boundaries.

However, initially Shaheen Afridi's probing yorkers, Haris Rauf's variation and the control of Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan tested the Afghan batters after they opted to bat.

Pacer Afiridi created pressure on the Afghan batters straightaway with his toe-targeting fiery first over and left-arm spinner Wasim followed that up with another tight over upfront.

IMAGE: Hasan Ali celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The dot-ball pressure got the better of Hazratullah Zazai (0), who went after Wasim and ended up giving a catch to Rauf.

Mohammad Shahzad (8) lifted Afridi's overpitched ball in the cover region to get the team’s first boundary but could not clear mid-on a delivery later and was back in the pavilion.

Realising that it will be difficult to score off Afridi, former skipper Asghar Afghan (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) targeted Wasim and collected 17 runs from his next over, both hitting him for a six each.

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib hit 4 fours and a six in his unbeaten 25-ball 35. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

However, Afghan's stay was cut short by Rauf while Gurbaz was sent back by Hasan Ali.

Afghan's younger brother Karim Jannat (15) came to the crease and with Najibullah Zadran (22) had the responsibility to keep afloat his side, which was tottering at 39 for 4 inside the Powerplay overs.

It kept getting worse for Afghanistan as the runs failed to come at a good pace and they kept losing wickets.

Jannat and Zadran were scalped by Wasim and Shadab respectively, leaving Nabi with a difficult task to put enough runs on the board to defend, which he did with Naib.