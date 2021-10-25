Indian bowler Shami subjected to online abuse

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami were victims of trolls after India's loss to Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

India pacer Mohammed Shami is being subjected to online abuse after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

No sooner was India defeated was Pakistan on Sunday, fans took to social to pass derogatory statements about Shami.

Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was also trolled and criticised for his captaincy during the game.

No Indian cricketer, past or present, has condemned the venomous attack on Shami yet.