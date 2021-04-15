Parenthood is 'life-changing' for Kohli

April 15, 2021 17:03 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11.

Talking to telvision personality Danish Sait, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper shared how things changed 'drastically' when he became a father. Everything in Anushka and his routines changed after they welcomed Vamika into their lives.

'You have to totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also on the father,' Kohli explained.

'Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether. Something that we both have enjoyed thoroughly,' he added.

Calling fatherhood 'life-changing', Virat said it has been a 'blessed and amazing time' in Anushka's and his lives.

'A connect which has been different from anything else we both have experienced before. Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words,' Kohli said. 'I cannot express how that feels from within. But it has been such a blessed and amazing time.'