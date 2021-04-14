Kohli chills with his dudes

April 14, 2021 11:59 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with A B de Villiers and Harshal Patel after practice on Tuesday. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore play their second IPL game of the season on Wednesday, April 14, and Captain Virat Kohli was all smiles after a good practice session on the eve of the match.

'Chilling with these dudes post practice @ABdeVilliers17 @HarshalPatel23', Kohli tweeted as AB, Chikoo and Harshal grinned broadly.

Harshal delivered a stunning bowling performance with a five-wicket haul before de Villiers' masterclass took RCB home against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL 2021 on Friday.